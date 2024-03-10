Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to the scene of the serious crash involving a black Ford Fiesta and a red Hyundai I20 Sport on the Banbridge Road.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon local policing Inspector Tate said "We received a report just after 10.50pm that two vehicles had collided on the road between Lawrencetown and Gilford.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Gilford. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which may be life-changing. The second driver suffered injuries which, at this time, are not thought to be serious.

"No other persons were in the vehicles at the time of the collision.”

The road, which was closed overnight with diversions in place, has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.