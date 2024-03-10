Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers took to social media to get the message across after being alerted that a tractor was travelling along the M1.

"Just as we were starting to receive a few calls from the public about a tractor being driven along the M1, it pulled into the motorway service station and parked up in front of us,” the PSNI social media post read.

"Tractors are not permitted to use the motorway.

The driver of this tractor was fined and given penalty points for being on the M1. Picture: PSNI

"Vehicle prohibited and driver issued with penalty points and a fine.”

The post, which showed a picture of a New Holland tractor at the service station, prompted a large and mixed response from the public.

One person posted: “Why do the laws of this country allow tractors on a A road but not a M road motorway? A JCB Fastrac can do 60-70mph for example. I’m sure that New Holland can do 50mph The law was put in place in the 50s when tractors could only do 10-15mph.”