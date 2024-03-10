M1 New Holland tractor driver ends up with fine and penalty points after public alert PSNI
Officers took to social media to get the message across after being alerted that a tractor was travelling along the M1.
"Just as we were starting to receive a few calls from the public about a tractor being driven along the M1, it pulled into the motorway service station and parked up in front of us,” the PSNI social media post read.
"Tractors are not permitted to use the motorway.
"Vehicle prohibited and driver issued with penalty points and a fine.”
The post, which showed a picture of a New Holland tractor at the service station, prompted a large and mixed response from the public.
One person posted: “Why do the laws of this country allow tractors on a A road but not a M road motorway? A JCB Fastrac can do 60-70mph for example. I’m sure that New Holland can do 50mph The law was put in place in the 50s when tractors could only do 10-15mph.”
Another commented: “Congratulations to the busy bodies who had the time to ring in and complain about the farmer” while another person added: “I bet they were sat in lane 1 and still managed to undertake a few middle lane hoggers though.”