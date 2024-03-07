Axe throwing in Northern Ireland: where to find this unusual stress-busting experience
As a result, axe throwing experiences have popped up across Northern Ireland, offering tourists and staycationers the ultimate opportunity to unleash their wild side.
For most people socialising and going out has become more than just meeting up with friends and family, in today’s world people want memories, experiences and something unique and unusual they can talk about long after the event.
With a thirst for novelty and adventure, the rise of social media influencers posting about unusual experiences like axe throwing has given way to a growing number of leisure operators offering this stress-relieving, hands-on experience.
Not only do thrill seekers get the opportunity to try their aim at a fairly dangerous sport but they get the chance to experience these historical weapons in action.
So, where can you go in Northern Ireland to get your hands on an axe to take aim? Here are our top five places across the country offering these heritage leisure activities:
- The Mill NI, Portadown
The Mill NI offers a fully licensed and insured axe throwing venue and provides axe throwing as a hire-only activity. The axe throwing experience lasts for an hour with the first half-an-hour mainly consisting of instruction by their qualified instructors who help the participants master their throw and spin.
- Black Axe Throwing Co, Belfast
Black Axe provides an urban axe throwing experience with dedicated session times, including options for large groups and corporate events. The facilities cater to participants over 18 years old, with detailed safety and game instructions provided.
- Axe Yard Urban Axe Throwing, Belfast
Offering a vibrant new axe throwing experience at Prison Island, they cater to groups, corporate events, birthday parties, and more, with no experience necessary. Sessions include a safety briefing, practice time, and a friendly competition.
- Forest Fitness, Carrickfergus
Forest Fitness NI offers a tailored axe-throwing experience that caters to individuals' unique styles and sizes. It emphasises safety and provides professional guidance to ensure a memorable day out for participants aged 12 and above. The experience includes a comprehensive introduction to axe throwing, personal instruction, and adherence to strict safety guidelines.
- The Activity People, Newry
In the heart of the countryside you’ll be able to adventure into the world of axe throwing with The Activity People. Whether you’re looking to test your aiming skills or immerse in an epic battle you’ll be supplied with a full safety briefing, expert guidance, and all the equipment that is required to participate.