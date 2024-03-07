Axe throwing in Northern Ireland: where to find this unusual stress-busting experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a result, axe throwing experiences have popped up across Northern Ireland, offering tourists and staycationers the ultimate opportunity to unleash their wild side.

For most people socialising and going out has become more than just meeting up with friends and family, in today’s world people want memories, experiences and something unique and unusual they can talk about long after the event.

With a thirst for novelty and adventure, the rise of social media influencers posting about unusual experiences like axe throwing has given way to a growing number of leisure operators offering this stress-relieving, hands-on experience.

Take aim at a stress-relieving axe throwing experience. Picture: The Activity People / Facebook

Not only do thrill seekers get the opportunity to try their aim at a fairly dangerous sport but they get the chance to experience these historical weapons in action.

So, where can you go in Northern Ireland to get your hands on an axe to take aim? Here are our top five places across the country offering these heritage leisure activities:

The Mill NI, Portadown

The Mill NI offers a fully licensed and insured axe throwing venue and provides axe throwing as a hire-only activity. The axe throwing experience lasts for an hour with the first half-an-hour mainly consisting of instruction by their qualified instructors who help the participants master their throw and spin.

A growing number of leisure operators in Northern Ireland are now offering axe-throwing experiences. Picture: The Mill NI

Black Axe Throwing Co, Belfast

Black Axe provides an urban axe throwing experience with dedicated session times, including options for large groups and corporate events. The facilities cater to participants over 18 years old, with detailed safety and game instructions provided.

Axe Yard Urban Axe Throwing, Belfast

Offering a vibrant new axe throwing experience at Prison Island, they cater to groups, corporate events, birthday parties, and more, with no experience necessary. Sessions include a safety briefing, practice time, and a friendly competition.

Forest Fitness, Carrickfergus

Forest Fitness NI offers a tailored axe-throwing experience that caters to individuals' unique styles and sizes. It emphasises safety and provides professional guidance to ensure a memorable day out for participants aged 12 and above. The experience includes a comprehensive introduction to axe throwing, personal instruction, and adherence to strict safety guidelines.

The Activity People, Newry