It has been almost four weeks since the 32-year-old, who was expecting a baby boy, was attacked and stabbed in her own home at Silverwood Green.
Despite heart breaking appeals by her family and the release of CCTV footage of a potential suspect, the PSNI has yet to charge anyone with her murder although one man, aged 32, arrested three days after her murder and bailed, remains a suspect in the inquiry.
Many women and girls in the Lurgan and Craigavon area have shared their fears on social media and their frustration that Natalie’s killer is still at large.
Martial Arts expert Martin O’Neill said: “Women are anxious. There’s a lot of fear and anxiety out there among women because they still haven’t caught that guy.
"I wanted to do something about it so I organised a few free self defence classes. There has been a very good response,” said Martin adding that around 50 people responded to his first post offering the class.
Martin has organised classes at the Kyoujin BJJ Gym Church Walk Lurgan – the first one tonight (Thursday January 12) - with the gym owners giving it free of charge.
The Lurgan native, who has been a martial arts expert and teaching for decades, said: “Some people have the idea that self defence is martial arts and martial arts is self defence but they are not at all.”
Martin explained: “Self defence is really about awareness raising and knowing about pre-attack indicators, knowing about the adrenalin system, knowing about the fight, flight or freeze issues. It’s about keeping distance and awareness of your surroundings and not walking around looking into your phone. It’s about being aware of where you are going and what you are doing. Body language is important, our body language and the potential predator’s body language.
"It also about protecting oneself in one’s own environment, in the car, at home, when women are out for a night and awareness of what alcohol and drugs can do to people including the lowering of inhibitions. It’s really about staying safe.”
Martin hopes this one-off free class will help women who are anxious be armed with better information on how to protect themselves.
The free-of-charge Women's Self-Defence Course will take place on Thursday 12th and Thursday 19th of January at 7.30pm. The venue is Kyoujin BJJ Gym Church Walk Lurgan. Please wear comfortable clothing. (No shoes on the mat please) you can wear socks or go bare foot.
Martin added: “We are very grateful to Gary and Kevin Creaney for allowing us to use their Gym free of charge for the event. Please confirm your attendance as numbers will be limited. I've had lots of enquiries but am reluctant to turn anyone away. So it may be busy. Bring some water and a small towel.”
Also running classes is North Lurgan & Drumgask Community Safety Engagement Forum. Anyone who is interested can contact them via their Facebook page.