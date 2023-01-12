Lurgan has seen a surge in women seeking self defence classes following the brutal murder of Natalie McNally.

It has been almost four weeks since the 32-year-old, who was expecting a baby boy, was attacked and stabbed in her own home at Silverwood Green.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

Despite heart breaking appeals by her family and the release of CCTV footage of a potential suspect, the PSNI has yet to charge anyone with her murder although one man, aged 32, arrested three days after her murder and bailed, remains a suspect in the inquiry.

Advertisement

Many women and girls in the Lurgan and Craigavon area have shared their fears on social media and their frustration that Natalie’s killer is still at large.

Martial Arts expert Martin O’Neill said: “Women are anxious. There’s a lot of fear and anxiety out there among women because they still haven’t caught that guy.

Martin O'Neill who teaches martial arts in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

"I wanted to do something about it so I organised a few free self defence classes. There has been a very good response,” said Martin adding that around 50 people responded to his first post offering the class.

Advertisement

Martin has organised classes at the Kyoujin BJJ Gym Church Walk Lurgan – the first one tonight (Thursday January 12) - with the gym owners giving it free of charge.

The Lurgan native, who has been a martial arts expert and teaching for decades, said: “Some people have the idea that self defence is martial arts and martial arts is self defence but they are not at all.”

Advertisement

Martin explained: “Self defence is really about awareness raising and knowing about pre-attack indicators, knowing about the adrenalin system, knowing about the fight, flight or freeze issues. It’s about keeping distance and awareness of your surroundings and not walking around looking into your phone. It’s about being aware of where you are going and what you are doing. Body language is important, our body language and the potential predator’s body language.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan. It is believed that she died on the night of Sunday 18th December. Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward. “Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers. “Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.” DCI McGuinness continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

"It also about protecting oneself in one’s own environment, in the car, at home, when women are out for a night and awareness of what alcohol and drugs can do to people including the lowering of inhibitions. It’s really about staying safe.”

Martin hopes this one-off free class will help women who are anxious be armed with better information on how to protect themselves.

Advertisement

The free-of-charge Women's Self-Defence Course will take place on Thursday 12th and Thursday 19th of January at 7.30pm. The venue is Kyoujin BJJ Gym Church Walk Lurgan. Please wear comfortable clothing. (No shoes on the mat please) you can wear socks or go bare foot.

Martin added: “We are very grateful to Gary and Kevin Creaney for allowing us to use their Gym free of charge for the event. Please confirm your attendance as numbers will be limited. I've had lots of enquiries but am reluctant to turn anyone away. So it may be busy. Bring some water and a small towel.”

Advertisement