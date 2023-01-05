Police investigating the murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally have set up an online portal to allow members of the public the ability to upload pictures or videos which could help detectives.

The 32-year-old, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green on Sunday December 18.

PSNI set up online portal in a quest for more information including photos and videos to help with the murder inquiry into Lurgan woman Natalie McNally.

The PSNI said this afternoon they may have recovered the weapon used to kill her.

Two men have been arrested but no one has yet to be charged.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect, while a second man, also aged 32, arrested on December 21, was released on police bail to allow further enquiries. The PSNI said today he remains a suspect.

Lurgan girl Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was found stabbed to death in her home in December.

In a renewed appeal, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said it is most likely Natalie knew her killer.

CCTV footage has been shared widely of a man walking in the Silverwood Green area on the night of her murder at 8.52pm on Sunday, December 18 and leaving at 9.30pm.

On the new online portal launched to garner new information, the PSNI said: “We are interested in mobile phone videos, CCTV footage, vehicle dash-cam footage and photos of the incident as well as any other information which may help the investigation.”

If you would prefer to speak to someone please contact the incident room on 028 90 700355. Please quote reference CCS 2127 of 19/12/2022.