Police believe they have recovered the murder weapon used to kill expectant Lurgan mum Natalie McNally who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in December.

Today, almost three weeks since Natalie’s murder on December 18 at her home in Silverwood Green, police issued a fresh plea for information on the 32-year-old’s killing.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said he believed the weapon used was from Ms McNally’s home and was not brought to the property by her killer.

He said her front door may have been unlocked and she most likely knew her killer.

Press Eye Northern IrelandThursday 5th January 2023 Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, providing an update on the murder of Natalie McNally today at Seapark Police Building, Carrickfergus.

The Detective Chief Inspector said the man who is on police bail remains a suspect in the inquiry. “However we are conducting further inquiries. We can only hold people in custody for a certain amount of time so it is a tactical decision to release someone on bail while inquiries are conducted so that person is still being investigated and I have to have an open mind on where those investigations may take me.”

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information.

“Since Natalie’s murder, detectives in my team have conducted 200 house-to-house enquiries and seized over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage which we are examining. We have also submitted over 50 items for forensic examination.

“I am still keeping an open mind, but my main line of enquiry is that this murder was committed by someone Natalie knew and was indeed comfortable allowing into her home.

“I would like to direct people’s attention to the CCTV footage previously released. I believe this shows Natalie’s killer on his way to her home at Silverwood Green at 8.52pm on Sunday 18th December. He is carrying a rucksack. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing trainers with light-coloured soles.

“Our efforts to identify the man captured in this footage remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch. Someone must know who he is and I would appeal to you to do the decent thing and get in touch. Do you really want to protect a man who can kill a woman and her unborn baby?

“I believe Natalie knew her killer, and police have no information to suggest a risk to other women.

“I am keen to build up a picture of Natalie’s friendship groups and her life, so I would like to hear from any friends or acquaintances who visited Natalie in her home.

“I would also appeal to anyone who knows Natalie, or has interacted with her, in and outside of the social media space, to get in touch. Information you have may be crucial to my investigation.

“Police patrols continue to have an increased focus on the Lurgan and Craigavon areas, around Silverwood and other locations.

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable pain and heartache to a loving and devoted family, whose hearts are simply broken.

“We remain determined to bring the killer to justice, and I am asking anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up.”

“I would like to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.