A childhood friend of murdered Lurgan girl Natalie McNally has penned a heart breaking letter to ‘the sorry excuse of a human’ who killed her.

Jayne Doran, who shared photos of herself and Natalie as children and carrying her coffin, posted the open letter on Facebook yesterday (Tuesday).

The 32-year-old Lurgan girl, who was found stabbed to death in her home, is thought to have been murdered on December 18.

The PSNI is hunting for a man seen on CCTV in the Silverwood Green area around the time of her murder and who is a suspect.

A Boxing Day funeral was held for the expectant mother and since there has been a consistent campaign to keep Natalie’s case fresh in people’s minds until the killer is arrested and convicted.

Natalie McNally and her unborn baby boy, precious daughter of Noel and Bernadette and loving sister of Brendan, Declan and Niall. Natalie was reposing at her parent's home in Craigavon . A funeral service was held in the family home on Monday, December 26. Family and friends pictured at the funeral. Burial afterwards was in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Lurgan. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A reward of £20,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

In her letter Jayne Doran said: “To the sorry excuse of a human who killed Natalie;

"The first image attached is of myself and Natalie. My first ever best friend.

"The second image is again of myself and Natalie. But this time, Natalie is in a coffin and I am to the right of the image, carrying her alongside her sister-in-laws and her aunt.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan. It is believed that she died on the night of Sunday 18th December. Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward. “Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers. “Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.” DCI McGuinness continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

"Whilst I wish the second image did not exist, this is the harsh reality of what you have done.

"But enough about you, you do not matter. I only write this to you because I want you to know you will be found and you will answer for what you’ve done.

"Natalie is what matters.

"We met when we were 4-years-old and became fast friends, bonding over our love of animals and matching goofball personalities. Natalie loved to dance, to play silly games, to wear the most beautiful clothes and to make everyone around her laugh. But most of all, she loved her family. Her three brothers and her mum and dad were everything to her and her to them.

Lurgan girl Natalie McNally was murdered in her own home.

"We remained inseparable for over a decade and were more family than friends, but of course, as you get older, you start to find your own path and like many other childhood best friends we followed different paths. Whilst we may have grown apart, we never lost love for one another. I loved bumping into Natalie in recent years and getting updates about her family, hearing about her pets and her new house and her career. The path she took was full of joy and success and was about to get even better with the growing life inside of her, her little boy, Dean.

"You put an end to all of that. You selfishly decided, for some unknown reason, that Natalie’s life and her exciting future was less important than whatever your deranged motives were that night.

"The life that you took mattered. The life inside her mattered. Their futures mattered.

"I will never understand what possessed you to do what you did and I never will, but I hope you know that Natalie is more loved and has made more of an impact on this world than you could ever imagine.

"Natalie has an army of supporters across the country who will not rest until you are held accountable. When you have been caught and punished, you will be forgotten. Natalie, however, will never be forgotten.

