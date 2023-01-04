Jayne Doran, who shared photos of herself and Natalie as children and carrying her coffin, posted the open letter on Facebook yesterday (Tuesday).
The 32-year-old Lurgan girl, who was found stabbed to death in her home, is thought to have been murdered on December 18.
The PSNI is hunting for a man seen on CCTV in the Silverwood Green area around the time of her murder and who is a suspect.
A Boxing Day funeral was held for the expectant mother and since there has been a consistent campaign to keep Natalie’s case fresh in people’s minds until the killer is arrested and convicted.
A reward of £20,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of her killer.
In her letter Jayne Doran said: “To the sorry excuse of a human who killed Natalie;
"The first image attached is of myself and Natalie. My first ever best friend.
"The second image is again of myself and Natalie. But this time, Natalie is in a coffin and I am to the right of the image, carrying her alongside her sister-in-laws and her aunt.
"Whilst I wish the second image did not exist, this is the harsh reality of what you have done.
"But enough about you, you do not matter. I only write this to you because I want you to know you will be found and you will answer for what you’ve done.
"Natalie is what matters.
"We met when we were 4-years-old and became fast friends, bonding over our love of animals and matching goofball personalities. Natalie loved to dance, to play silly games, to wear the most beautiful clothes and to make everyone around her laugh. But most of all, she loved her family. Her three brothers and her mum and dad were everything to her and her to them.
"We remained inseparable for over a decade and were more family than friends, but of course, as you get older, you start to find your own path and like many other childhood best friends we followed different paths. Whilst we may have grown apart, we never lost love for one another. I loved bumping into Natalie in recent years and getting updates about her family, hearing about her pets and her new house and her career. The path she took was full of joy and success and was about to get even better with the growing life inside of her, her little boy, Dean.
"You put an end to all of that. You selfishly decided, for some unknown reason, that Natalie’s life and her exciting future was less important than whatever your deranged motives were that night.
"The life that you took mattered. The life inside her mattered. Their futures mattered.
"I will never understand what possessed you to do what you did and I never will, but I hope you know that Natalie is more loved and has made more of an impact on this world than you could ever imagine.
"Natalie has an army of supporters across the country who will not rest until you are held accountable. When you have been caught and punished, you will be forgotten. Natalie, however, will never be forgotten.
"Her legacy of laughter and joy will live on long after your sorry life comes to an end.”