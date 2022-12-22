Devastated brother of Lurgan girl Natalie McNally has pleaded with her killer to ‘do the decent thing and confess to her murder’

In a soft voice and struggling to speak, Natalie's brother, Niall described the ‘unbearable heartache’ at the brutal murder of their ‘princess’.

Niall McNally (brother) pictured at todays press conference after the murder of 32 year old Natalie McNally in Lurgan. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

He said: “I am Niall, the youngest of Natalie’s three brothers, and I would like to appeal to my sister’s killer to do the decent thing and confess to her murder.

"Nats, as we all called her, was the only girl in our family and we treated her like a princess. She lived and coped with being diabetic from a really early age and as a result we were so protective of her and treated her like a precious egg.

"And yet she was a fiercely independent young woman, working in marketing for Translink, and was passionate about her beliefs and loved her animals and music. We were so proud of her many achievements.

The family of Natalie McNally ,Hollie(fiance)Niall McNally (brother) and Uncle John McStravick pictured l at todays press conference after the murder of 32 year old in Lurgan. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

"My mum and dad Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers Brendan and Declan and I are all completely devastated that she is no longer with us and really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again.

"I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing. She was the life and soul of our family and we are heartbroken she will not be sitting around the table with us this Christmas Day or any day.

"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold.

"And to add to our unbearable heartache we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie’s baby – we were all looking forward to welcoming the family’s first grandchild and nephew or niece into the world next year.

Lurgan woman Natalie McNally who was brutally murdered in her home on Sunday night December 18, 2022.

"Her killer has denied Nats the opportunity of being a mummy. I am appealing on behalf of our family to bring any information to police or Crimestoppers to help them put Nats' killer behind bars.”