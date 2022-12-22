The PSNI has released CCTV footage of a man they believe to be the killer of Lurgan girl Natalie McNally.

At a press conference in Lurgan Police Station, detectives from the Major Investigation Team investigating Natalie’s murder shared footage of what appears to be a man walking along Kiln Road on December 18, the night they believe she was killed.

The family of Natalie McNally ,Hollie with her fiancee Niall McNally, Natalie's brother and her Uncle John McStravick. Also pictured with DCI John Caldwell at todays press conference after the murder of 32 year old in Lurgan. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

They also announced that the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

Natalie was murdered in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, and detectives believe the attack took place on the night of Sunday 18 December.

The 32-year-old, who was 15-weeks pregnant, died a violent death, having been stabbed a number of times.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Today, we are releasing CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.

“My thoughts remain firmly with Natalie’s devoted parents and family, who have suffered terribly. And my appeal is to anyone with information to please come forward.

“I’m keen to highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

"The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

"Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.