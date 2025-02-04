Three people have been arrested on suspicion of producing a Class A drug following a police operation in Lurgan on Tuesday (February 4).

Detectives, assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group (TSG) and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO), conducted a search at a house in Larkfield Square.

Two men, aged 48 and 50, and a 50-year-old woman have been taken into custody for questioning.

Officers remain at the scene conducting additional enquiries. ATO officers attended the search as a precautionary measure.

Police say a further update will be provided in due course.