Lurgan: two men arrested after 'altercation' are released on bail

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 09:05 BST
Two men arrested following an altercation in Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The men, aged 20 and 35, had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police have confirmed their investigation into the incident continues.

Officers received a report at approximately 3am of a disturbance in the Albert Street area.

Two men,arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following a disturbance in the Albert Street area of Lurgan have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
Chief Inspector Adam Ruston said: “On arrival, officers located a number of people on the street who were arguing and fighting with one another.

"Two men were observed to have sustained head injuries and were treated by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

placeholder image
"Anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 215 21/09/25.”

Chief Inspector Ruston added that police would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage of the area.

