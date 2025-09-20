Portadown police ‘do not believe attempted child abduction took place' amid community concerns

A man arrested in Portadown following reports of an attempted child abduction on Saturday has been released on bail.

Police confirmed on Sunday morning that the 51-year-old arrested on suspicion of assault has been released to allow for further enquiries.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the West Street area of the town.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward after claims that an attempt had been made to abduct a child.

"We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this report, and would reiterate our appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1071 20/09/25,” a PSNI spokesperson said on Sunday.

Chief Inspector Adam Ruston said police “take reports of this nature seriously” and that officers “will thoroughly investigate what information we have available”.

The senior officer said police were “in the process of evidence gathering to determine exactly what happened, and who was involved”.

"Officers will continue to engage with the community, and we would like to reassure the public at this time, that we do not believe an attempted abduction took place,” the chief inspector said on Saturday.

Anyone who has dashcam, CCTV or other footage from the area is also asked to contact police.

You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The Edgarstown Residents Association said three young lads reported to staff members that an attempt was made to abduct one of them while they were walking home from the Country comes to Town event in Portadown town centre.

In a social media post, the association said: “Thankfully they ran to our base for safety and have remained here until parents and police arrive.

"Please be on the lookout and keep your eyes peeled if you’re in the area. Talk to your kids, your neighbours, your friends remind them to stay alert and know where they can run if they feel unsafe.

"The police have been made aware, but our community can be stronger when we look out for one another.”