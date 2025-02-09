Police have revealed how a driver claimed he was late for a funeral after being caught speeding at 103mph while three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Officers highlighted the incident on a PSNI Facebook page, saying it was “just lucky” the driver and his six passengers were stopped “before any serious damage could be done”.

"Just nine days ago we posted about a driver observed driving on the M1 at a speed of 112mph, who was also double the limit for alcohol. Unfortunately this message has not got through to everyone,” they said.

"Today (Thursday, February 6), officers from Mahon Road Road Policing Unit detected a driver travelling on the M1 at a speed of 103mph. While telling us he was late for a funeral, we detected a smell of alcohol from the driver who went on to provide a reading of 93, the legal limit being 35.

A drink driver was caught travelling on the M1 at a speed of 103mph. Picture: PSNI

"The driver was arrested and brought to custody where he provided an evidential sample of 106, being three times over the limit.

"Once the driver sobers up in his cell he will be charged to attend court. It’s just lucky that he and his six passengers were stopped before any serious damage could be done. (Note, vehicle was a 7 seater).”

The social media post prompted a number of responses from the public sharing road safety concerns.

One person said: “The irony of being late to a funeral, the families of the driver and passengers are lucky they're not planning a funeral.”