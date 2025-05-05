M1 driver fails breath test after PSNI find him asleep in car on motorway hard shoulder

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th May 2025, 18:21 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 18:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have arrested a man they found asleep in a car ‘seemingly abandoned’ on the hard shoulder of the M1.

Road Policing officers spotted the vehicle at the side of the motorway near Tamnamore.

Initially they though it had been abandoned, but then noticed a man sleeping inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers carried out a preliminary breath test on the man, which he failed.

Police spotted this Ford Mondeo 'seemingly abandoned' on the hard shoulder of the M1. Picture: PSNIPolice spotted this Ford Mondeo 'seemingly abandoned' on the hard shoulder of the M1. Picture: PSNI
Police spotted this Ford Mondeo 'seemingly abandoned' on the hard shoulder of the M1. Picture: PSNI

"Just as the night shift was coming to an end and the sun was coming up, Road Policing officers from Mahon Road station came across this Ford Mondeo, seemingly abandoned on the hard shoulder of the M1 near Tamnamore,” a police spokesperson said.

Read More
31 of the best fun-filled photos from Down Royal as May Day racegoers show off t...

"On closer inspection, we noticed a man fast asleep in the car.

"After carrying out a preliminary breath test, which he failed, the driver was arrested for being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his breath and using a vehicle without insurance. In custody, he failed the evidential breath test.

"He has since been bailed pending further investigation.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice