Police have arrested a man they found asleep in a car ‘seemingly abandoned’ on the hard shoulder of the M1.

Road Policing officers spotted the vehicle at the side of the motorway near Tamnamore.

Initially they though it had been abandoned, but then noticed a man sleeping inside.

Officers carried out a preliminary breath test on the man, which he failed.

Police spotted this Ford Mondeo 'seemingly abandoned' on the hard shoulder of the M1. Picture: PSNI

"Just as the night shift was coming to an end and the sun was coming up, Road Policing officers from Mahon Road station came across this Ford Mondeo, seemingly abandoned on the hard shoulder of the M1 near Tamnamore,” a police spokesperson said.

"On closer inspection, we noticed a man fast asleep in the car.

"After carrying out a preliminary breath test, which he failed, the driver was arrested for being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his breath and using a vehicle without insurance. In custody, he failed the evidential breath test.

"He has since been bailed pending further investigation.”