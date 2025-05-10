A man in a stolen car being pursued by police was arrested after he drove in an “extremely hazardous” manner at speed on deflated tyres on the M1 motorway on Saturday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including dangerous driving, following the pursuit of the stolen vehicle first spotted in the border area.

Members of the An Garda Siochana made the PSNI aware on Saturday afternoon that a black BMW which had been reported stolen from the Dublin area on Sunday, May 4 was travelling on the A1 outside Jonesborough.

“Specially trained Interceptor officers were able to track the vehicle with the overhead assistance of our Air Support Unit,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Roberts.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle to the M1. Picture: PSNI

"Roads Policing Unit officers safely deployed a stinger device in the Hillsborough area, in order to prevent a pursuit through busy weekend traffic; however the vehicle continued on deflated tyres along the M1, at speeds in excess of 80mph.

"The manner of driving was extremely hazardous, weaving in and out of traffic and even, at times, continuing along the hard shoulder.”

Officers from the Armed Response Unit eventually brought the vehicle to a controlled stop in a citybound lane of the M1, between Lisburn and Black's Road.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, handling stolen good, no licence and no insurance.

He remains in custody at this time.

Chief Superintendent Roberts added: “One police vehicle sustained minor damage, and one officer injured his hands while extracting the suspect from his damaged vehicle. Thankfully, he did not require hospital treatment and was able to remain on duty.

"We, alongside our cross-border partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved in criminal activity.

"This arrest was the result of the fantastic collective efforts of officers and staff from across our service, and demonstrates the lengths we go to each day, working together to make our communities safer."