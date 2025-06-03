Maghera: detectives quiz man in his 20s over baseball bat assault and renew appeal for information

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:01 BST

A man is his 20s has been arrested by police investigating a serious assault at Maghera in the early hours of Monday morning.

It had been reported that a man entered a house in the Crew Road area shortly after 1am and assaulted a male occupant with a baseball bat.

A man aged in his 20s has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police are questioning a man in his 20s about the assault | Stock imagePolice are questioning a man in his 20s about the assault | Stock image
Police are questioning a man in his 20s about the assault | Stock image

He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his ear, head, chest and face. A female occupant of the house was not injured.

Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who might have any information which might assist them to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 65 of 02/06/25.

