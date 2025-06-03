A man is his 20s has been arrested by police investigating a serious assault at Maghera in the early hours of Monday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been reported that a man entered a house in the Crew Road area shortly after 1am and assaulted a male occupant with a baseball bat.

A man aged in his 20s has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are questioning a man in his 20s about the assault | Stock image

He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his ear, head, chest and face. A female occupant of the house was not injured.

Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who might have any information which might assist them to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 65 of 02/06/25.