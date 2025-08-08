Maghera: Explosive device causes damage to vacant house in Mullagh Park area of town

Police are investigating after a device exploded outside a house in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera.

A report was made to police around midnight on Thursday night, 7th August, that a ‘loud bang’ was heard in the area.

A device was discovered on the ground, it had exploded outside a vacant house causing damage to the windows, brickwork and to the wall of a house opposite.

Sergeant Shields said: “Our officers attended the scene with ammunition technical officers who have taken away the remnants of this device for further examination

“This was a distressing experience for residents who are dealing with the fear of this device in their community.

“Thankfully, no one was in this house at the time as this could have caused serious injury or even worse.”

A public safety operation has been in place overnight and this morning.

Cordons have been lifted with local access, however, the public is advised to avoid the area.

The duty sergeant said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to contact 101, quoting reference number 1848 of 07/08/25. "

You can submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting for at the PSNI website, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan and party colleague Councillor Kyle Black condemned the incident.

They described it as “disturbing” for local householders and asked anyone with information to pass it to the police.