Maghera: police appeal for information after window broken in house

By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Jun 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 16:22 BST
The PSNI are appealing for information after a window of a house was smashed in Meeting House Avenue area of Maghera.

The criminal damage is reported to have happened at approximately 3.40pm on Sunday afternoon.

placeholder image
Police say their enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 999 29/06/25, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

