Maghera: police appeal for information after window broken in house

The PSNI are appealing for information after a window of a house was smashed in Meeting House Avenue area of Maghera.

Police say their enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 999 29/06/25, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111