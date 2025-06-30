PSNI armed response unit arrest man (51) brandishing 'large kitchen knife' in Moygashel Co Tyrone

Police in Dungannon have arrested a 51-year-old following reports of a man armed with a knife in the village of Moygashel on Sunday.

They say shortly before 9.10pm, it was reported to police that a man, who was believed to be in possession of a large kitchen knife, had smashed the windows of a vehicle in the Roskeen Close area.

Local officers attended, supported by Armed Response officers, and removed a man from a nearby address and arrested him on suspicion of offences including criminal damage and possession of article with blade or point in a public place.

Police say the suspect remains in police custody at present.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diane Armstrong said: "The police responded quickly to apprehend a man reportedly armed with a knife. These officers demonstrated professionalism, courage, and a clear commitment to public safety. Their quick response likely prevented further harm and reassured the local community that such threats are taken seriously and dealt with promptly.

"I would like to put on record my thanks to the PSNI for ensuring community safety was restored at the earliest opportunity.”

Police say that their enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for information from the general public.

Anyone who has information which could help enquiries, including dashcam, doorbell or any other video footage, is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1561 29/6/25.

Alternatively, a report can be made by visiting the PSNI webside or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.