Maghera: PSNI charge man to court after report of knife incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police confirmed on Sunday they have charged a 28-year-old to court in connection with a report of a man in possession of a knife in the Main Street area of the town on March 16.
The man has been charged with criminal damage and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is due to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 10.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service".
Maghera Main Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians for a while on Saturday while police officers searched for a man, reported to have been carrying a knife and with blood on his face.
Police said on Saturday: “We thank the public and local businesses owners for their patience while officers carried out enquiries in relation to this report.”