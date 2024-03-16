Maghera: PSNI charge man to court after report of knife incident

A man is due to appear in court following an incident in Maghera on Saturday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Mar 2024, 12:03 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 12:14 GMT
Police confirmed on Sunday they have charged a 28-year-old to court in connection with a report of a man in possession of a knife in the Main Street area of the town on March 16.

The man has been charged with criminal damage and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He is due to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 10.

Part of Maghera town centre was sealed off on Saturday morning. Picture: Google
Part of Maghera town centre was sealed off on Saturday morning. Picture: Google

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service".

Maghera Main Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians for a while on Saturday while police officers searched for a man, reported to have been carrying a knife and with blood on his face.

Police said on Saturday: “We thank the public and local businesses owners for their patience while officers carried out enquiries in relation to this report.”