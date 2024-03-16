Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police confirmed on Sunday they have charged a 28-year-old to court in connection with a report of a man in possession of a knife in the Main Street area of the town on March 16.

The man has been charged with criminal damage and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is due to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 10.

Part of Maghera town centre was sealed off on Saturday morning. Picture: Google

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service".

Maghera Main Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians for a while on Saturday while police officers searched for a man, reported to have been carrying a knife and with blood on his face.