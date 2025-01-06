Magherafelt man fined after hitting his ex-partner's head against the side of a toilet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A south Derry man who hit his ex-partner's head against the side of a toilet after she took his phone suspecting he had been cheating on her, has been fined a total of £415 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Gary Ronald Scott, aged 42, of Oaklea Road, Magherafelt, was sentenced after being convicted of two counts of assault and two of criminal damage arising out of an incident on August 23, 2019. He had denied the charges.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said they were “very unsavoury offences,” but she took into account they happened five years ago and there had been no further offending.

Prosecuting counsel said Scott had been asleep when the injured party took his phone as she suspected he had been cheating.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

When he woke up he became aggressive, throwing her phone down the toilet and grabbing her, hitting her head against the toilet, said the lawyer.

She said Scott also assaulted a male by grabbing him and dragging him around the kitchen floor.

A defence lawyer described it as “a very sad case”, as it had been a very good family unit which has broken down.

He stressed no one had been injured and the defendant has had the matter hanging over his head.

The lawyer said it was accepted they were serious matters for which the court could impose a custodial sentence.

He said Scott was trying to get back into insurance broking which he is finding all but impossible and this would have an impact on the family.

Scott was also ordered to pay £59 compensation.

Editor's Note: this is an updated version of an article first published on November 28, which now correctly states the defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.