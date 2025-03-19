Police are investigating a report of a male going door-to-door in the Aughrim Road area of Magherafelt attempting to take payment for TV Licensing.

The incidents occurred between midday and 1.00pm on Wednesday, March 19.

In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “The male is described as late 40s/early 50s, white, spoke with a local accent, had a shaved head and was wearing black trousers and a dark blue T-shirt.

"We would ask local residents who may have CCTV or dashcam in the area to please review it and get in touch via 101 quoting reference number 770 of the 19/03/2025, if they noticed a male matching this description acting suspiciously in that area.