Magherafelt: Police make two arrests as they seize 'significant amount' of Class B drugs

By Stanley Campbell
Published 21st Jul 2025, 10:30 BST
Police in Magherafelt have seized what they describe as a significant amount of Class B drugs and made two arrests.

They say the seizure removed illegal drugs off the streets, as part of their ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal activity within the community.

“Every seizure is a step closer to making our communities safer and sending a clear message, drugs have no place here.,” said police.

If you have information about drug related crime, you can report this to police on the non-emergency number 101.

