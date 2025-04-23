Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have been cracking down on speeding drivers following complaints from Magherafelt residents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living in the Mullaghboy Hill Road area raised concerns with the police regarding speeding in the 30mph zone of the road.

In response, Magherafelt Neighbourhood officers were out on duty on Easter Tuesday and detected several motorists driving at speeds well in excess of the legal limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's unacceptable and dangerous for anyone to be driving at these speeds outside housing developments,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

A number of drivers were caught speeding within a 30mph zone in Magherafelt. Pictures: PSNI

"We want to thank the many people who have approached us, both to highlight their concerns and to express their gratitude for our efforts. Your support is invaluable.”

At the recent launch of Operation Lifesaver, the PSNI’s new new approach to speeding, Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson reminded motorists that speeding is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ main contributory reasons for death on the roads.

"Speed can cause crashes, it can end in tragedy, and we cannot stress enough that all of us who drive have a responsibility to keep everyone safe on the roads and help save lives. This means sticking to the speed limits, paying attention on the road, slowing down and taking our time,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you speed, you could end up being involved in a collision, an injury collision or even a fatal collision. If you are caught speeding, you can be liable for a fine, a speed awareness course, penalty points on your licence or an appearance at court. You could also lose your licence, have your insurance cancelled, lose your job, damage your reputation, or even spend time in prison."