Magherafelt woman found sitting with can of Rockshore on her lap refused to get out of car , court told

Forty-year-old Colleen Denvir, from Sperrin View in Magherafelt, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, for assaulting police, resisting officers and disorderly behaviour.

Denvir was also fined £100 and disqualified from driving for six months for being in charge of a car while having consumed excess alcohol in blood.

District Judge Alan White told Denvir that she clearly had a difficult life and sadly that has led her to resorting to alcohol and that was her problem.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said on September 23 last, police received a report of a possible drink driver at Sperrin View and on arrival saw the defendant sitting in the driving seat listening to music with a can of Rockshore on her lap.

The lawyer said police tried to rouse her and she refused to open the door and get out of the car. He said police believed there was a risk she would drive off and they proceeded to remove her from the vehicle during which she resisted.

Counsel said Denvir continued to resist while on the ground and sustained a cut to her forehead. While on the ground she kicked a constable on the leg and spat in the direction of another constable, he said.

She was taken to Antrim Area Hospital where she provided a blood specimen showing an alcohol reading of 100 mls, 20 over the limit.

A defence lawyer explained Denvir had suffered post trauma as outlined in the pre-sentence report and at times used alcohol as a coping mechanism.

He said she had been sitting in the car after a disagreement with her daughter and the police then arrested her.

The lawyer said the defendant had suffered a very serious cut to her head with blood running down her face and eyes.