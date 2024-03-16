Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following the incident at a property in the Forge Manor area on Friday night.

Inspector Kerr said: “Shortly before 11.15pm, police received a report that a parked vehicle had been deliberately set alight, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

"Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 2095 of March 15.”