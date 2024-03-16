Magheralin: PSNI appeal after arson attack causes significant damage

A parked vehicle was badly damaged in a late night arson attack in Magheralin.
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Mar 2024, 12:10 GMT
Police are appealing for information following the incident at a property in the Forge Manor area on Friday night.

Inspector Kerr said: “Shortly before 11.15pm, police received a report that a parked vehicle had been deliberately set alight, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

"Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson incident at a property in the Forge Manor area of Magheralin. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson incident at a property in the Forge Manor area of Magheralin. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 2095 of March 15.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.