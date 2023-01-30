PSNI officers from Portadown, Dungannon, Newry and Lisnaskea were involved in a major anti-crime operation targeting drugs linked to criminality and road safety at the weekend.

Police said officers from District Support Team (DST) in South Area assisted by Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Team officers, carried out the operation across the southern region from Belleek to Downpatrick.

One of the vehicles seized by officers as part of the District Support Team (DST) in South Area assisted by Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Team officers proactive policing operation on Friday 27th January. They were assisted by officers from Portadown, Dungannon, Newry and Lisnaskea.

This was a major operation during which a large sum of money was recovered, Class A and Class B controlled drugs and four cars were seized by police officers involved.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The operation, which ran on Friday 27th January resulted in a quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs being seized by officers in the Fermanagh and Omagh areas. A large sum of money was also recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as well as a property search conducted by colleagues from Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Team.

"District Support Teams are officers who liaise with local policing officers across south area who pro-actively target crime. The South Area District Support Team area made up of officers based in Portadown, Dungannon, Newry and Lisnaskea areas,” said the spokesperson.

Sergeant Robinson said: “Our officers, assisted by our neighbourhood colleagues, carried out a number of searches on both persons and vehicles right across South area on Friday. A number of individuals were administered with Community Resolution Notices at the time for related offences. Four cars were also seized for no insurance and three disqualified drivers were located during the proactive policing operation.

“This was a targeted approach to tackling criminality across South Area, in which community concerns around both road safety and drugs-linked criminality were raised. Our officers in the South Area District Support Team are committed to keeping the local communities across South Area safe from this type of criminality,” he said.