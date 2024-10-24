Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A male is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries after being arrested in the Carnlough area on October 23 for a number of offences.

Detailing the PSNI operation in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on October 24, a police spokesperson said: “Road Policing Interceptors (Sprucefield) arrested a male in the Carnlough area late last night in relation to the theft of a VW Polo in Antrim earlier on Wednesday evening.

"Interceptors were working closely with our colleagues from Antrim, Ballymena and PSNI Air Support Unit.

"The male was observed acting suspiciously in the Carnlough area after crashing and abandoning the stolen vehicle.

The male was arrested in the Carnlough area after the VW Polo was stolen in Antrim. (Pic: PSNI).

“A vigilant member of the public reported this to police after seeing him being collected from the scene in another vehicle.

“This vehicle was safely stopped by interceptors and the male is now currently in police custody assisting us with our enquiries after being arrested for aggravated TADA (taking and driving away), fraud by false representation and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

"He'll now be interviewed in relation to the offences and brought before the courts at the earliest convenience to explain his actions.

"Our thanks go to those concerned members of the public who contacted us to report the incidents involving this male yesterday.”