Mallusk arson attack: several vehicles destroyed at repair centre

A number of vehicles were destroyed in an arson attack in Mallusk last night (Friday, July 15).

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 12:07 pm

Police are appealing for information following the incident at a vehicle repair centre in Hydepark Industrial Estate.

A PSNI spokesperson said a fire was started at a car parked in the yard of the premises at around 8pm, which spread to others parked nearby, leaving a total of seven vehicles badly damaged or destroyed.

A red motorcycle with two people on board was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Mallusk. Picture: Google

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call officers at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1758 15/07/22.

An online report can also be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.