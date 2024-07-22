Man (23) arrested in connection with serious assault in Dungannon released pending further enquiries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent at Dungannon on Friday, has been on released on bail to allow police to make further enquiries.

The arrest followed a serious assault at a property in the Greers Road area of Dungannon on July 19.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Greers Road area at around 1pm and noticed anything suspicious to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 798 19/07/24.