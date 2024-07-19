Arrest: Man in his 30s remains in hospital following serious assault at property in Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have made an arrest after a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries in the Dungannon area.

A PSNI inspector said: “Officers received a report shortly after 1.15pm today, Friday 19th July, of an assault at a property in the Greers Road area of the town.

“On arrival police located a man, aged in his 30s, with serious injuries.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and provided first aid at the scene.

The assault happened in the Greers Road area of Dungannon. Credit: Google

“The victim was transported to hospital for further treatment – where he remains in a serious condition at this time."

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, continued the inspector.

He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and officers remain at the scene this afternoon as enquiries continue,” the inspector added.