Man (24) found guilty of driving offences after failing to appear in Lisburn court

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A man has been fined and banned from the roads for a year after being found guilty of a number of driving offences.

Patrick Przybylski, 24, whose address was given as Laganville Park in Lisburn, failed to attend Lisburn Magistrates Court and District Judge Rosie Watters found him guilty of the motoring offences in his absence.

The defendant was charged with driving without due care and attention, having no driving licence, and no insurance.

The offences are dated October 5, 2023 when the defendant was found to be driving a vehicle on the McKinstry Road in Lisburn.

On the charge of driving without due care and attention, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £250, and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150, and on the charge of having no insurance, she imposed a fine of £400.

Ms Watters also disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months on each of the charges.

