Man (29) arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after searches in Coalisland and Dungannon
Inspector Knipe said: "While conducting a routine vehicle check point in the Ballynakilly Road area of Coalisland at around 9.30pm, local neighbourhood officers searched a vehicle and discovered a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs.
"Officers then conducted a number of follow up searches of a property in the Dungannon area, where a large quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were found. The suspected drugs have now been taken away for further examination.
"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences. He remains in police custody at this time. This is another example, as part of Op Dealbreaker, of our determination to remove such substances from our streets and prosecute those who make their living by dealing drugs.
"The devastating impact of the drugs trade on communities, families and children is well documented.”