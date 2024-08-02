A 29-year-old man, who drove into Lurgan to get food and alcohol, has been banned for drink driving

Tomas Simon James Ketley, from Collingwood Avenue, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with driving with excess alcohol.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A defence barrister said her client was pleading guilty.

The court heard that on July 24 this year police were on mobile patrol in the Lurgan area where they spotted a Hyundai vehicle at Church Place and onto Church Walk. They conducted a "spot check” in relation to the vehicle and when they stopped the vehicle they smelled a strong odour of intoxicating liquor from the defendant.

"At around quarter past midnight police conduced a preliminary breath test which failed,” said the Prosecutor adding that after he was arrested his reading was 61 micrograms of alcohol.

Ketley’s barrister said her client had entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity. “It was a high reading and he doesn’t attempt to excuse it. He made a very foolish decision to go with his partner to collect more alcohol and some food from a shop in the town centre.

"He knows he now has to face the consequences of that,” she said adding Ketley has no criminal record. He is currently in full time employment in food hygiene and quality control at a local company. He recently moved from England to Northern Ireland to live with his partner.

"They live in Lurgan and work in Craigavon so the loss of his licence will have a significant impact on him. He only started the job two days ago. He will be able to keep his employment but he will have the added expense of relying on taxis.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I am sure Mr Ketley you are kicking yourself for that decision you made. It’s going to have an impact on you and your partner and your life in general and you now have a criminal record. That is regrettable to say the least for a man who appears in this court without one.”

He said he would give him the minimum driving ban of 12 months as the “impact on you will be significant”. He also fined Ketley £150 plus the £15 Offender Levy.