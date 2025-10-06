Man (30) arrested after social media post shows assaults on female in Cookstown takeaway

Police investigating alleged assaults on two females in a Cookstown takeaway have charged a man to court.

The 33-year-old was arrested and later charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 29.

It is understood the man was identified and arrested after police enquiries into a social media video showing the incident in a James Street takeaway.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.