Northern Ireland homeowners are being warned that a predicted surge in rat infestations this winter could threaten property prices, derail house sales and even scupper insurance claims.

After a sweltering summer in Northern Ireland, concerns have been raised that there could be an explosion in rodent activity.

And as well as causing health fears, the presence of rats can also bring a number of other problems for householders.

Home insurance experts at CompareNI.com are urging people to act quickly to protect their homes from vermin.

Rats are one of the most common household pests in Northern Ireland and the problem gets worse as rising temperatures create ideal breeding conditions.

However, as the colder weather draws in, the rodents will make their way inside in search of food, warmth and shelter - making it more important than ever for householders to stay vigilant.

CompareNI.com says rat infestations can knock up to 20 per cent off a property’s value in the UK due to the risks they pose and the damage they cause - with figures potentially reaching up to £53,000 based on average property prices.

The company also says it is a legal requirement to declare the presence of rodents during the sale of a house and that failing to do so can be seen as mis-selling a home and can lead to legal action.

Even if a house isn’t on the market, homeowners are urged to be on the lookout for early signs of rats and take steps to prevent an infestation to avoid long term damage, protect their family’s health, and avoid costly repair bills.

With estimates putting the number of rats in the UK anywhere between 10.5 and 120 million, it’s important that homeowners know what to watch out for.

Signs of rats include droppings, rub marks, and gnawed holes in bags of foodstuffs - with houses that have any unsealed entry points at higher risk.

Ian Wilson, home insurance expert and managing director at CompareNI.com said: “Not only do rats carry bacteria and viruses that can pose significant health risks to humans and pets, but they can also cause serious structural damage to properties – gnawing through electric cables, pipes, insulation and even woodwork.

"Damage caused by vermin is typically not covered by home insurance policies, as it is considered a maintenance issue rather than an unforeseen risk – so homeowners could be left to foot a hefty repair bill. That is why it is important to tackle rodent activity at the earliest opportunity.

"Householders should consider carrying out checks of their property now before it is too late, blocking off any potential entry points, tidying their yards and making sure food sources are sealed.”

Five ways to help protect your home from rats:

Seal entry points – use steel wool, wire mesh, or caulk to close any gaps, cracks, and holes in walls, foundations, and around doors and windows.

Maintain cleanliness – kitchens, pantries and food storage should be kept clean and free of any crumbs or spills, and food should be kept in airtight containers.

Reduce outdoor attractions – avoid leaving rotting food in compost, clear garden debris where rats can nest, and trim back any trees or shrubs so branches don’t touch the house.

Limit water sources – ensure gutters and drains are clean, and fix any leaking taps or pipes. Rats are attracted to standing water.

Use deterrents – natural deterrents like peppermint oil, ammonia, or ultrasonic devices all work well to help keep rats away.

CompareNI.com said that while standard home insurance doesn't normally cover rat infestations, there are add-on policies such as home emergency cover which can help with the cost of removing the infestation.

Buildings cover may also help with any adverse side effects from the infestation, such as water damage from gnawed pipes, but homeowners need to check their policy for details.