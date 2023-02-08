The man has been charged with offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of class B drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing a prohibited weapon.
He is to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court this morning Wednesday 8 February.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The charges follow the search of a house which uncovered a cannabis factory, with an estimated street value of £32,000, in Portadown on Monday 6 February.
"The search was a follow on from a significant operation during which six searches took place in the Garvaghy Road area as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group involved in serious and organised crime including the supply of drugs and firearms.
"As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”