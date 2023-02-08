A 31-year-old man is to appear in court this morning charged with a variety of drug offences and possession of a prohibited weapon following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Portadown on Monday.

The man has been charged with offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of class B drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He is to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court this morning Wednesday 8 February.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The charges follow the search of a house which uncovered a cannabis factory, with an estimated street value of £32,000, in Portadown on Monday 6 February.

"The search was a follow on from a significant operation during which six searches took place in the Garvaghy Road area as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group involved in serious and organised crime including the supply of drugs and firearms.