Man (33) to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with attempted child abduction and attempted sexual assault

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted child abduction, attempted sexual assault, possession of an offensive weapon and kidnapping following an incident in Lurgan yesterday.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST

Last night Inspector McCullough said: “Local response officers acted swiftly when we received a report from a concerned member of the public. I would like to commend the reporting party and other members of the local community for their quick actions, which thankfully saw the child returned to its mother.

"Although shaken by the experience, they did not come to any harm.”

-

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.
-

Today a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in the Brookehill area of Lurgan on Wednesday, 28th June have charged a 33-year-old man.

"He has been charged with attempted child abduction, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and kidnapping.

“The man has also been charged with attempted exposure and attempted sexual assault for further offences committed whilst being held in police custody.

“He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, 30th June.”

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.