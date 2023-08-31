Register
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Man (33) to appear in court charged with murder of Cornelius O’Neill

A 33-year-old man is expected to appear in court later today charged with the murder of Cornelius O'Neill at Kilrea earlier this week.
By Court Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:16 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 08:16 BST

Mr O'Neill (56), who was from the Kilrea area, was pronounced dead following reports of a stabbing at a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village on Tuesday afternoon.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/crime/detectives-name-kilrea-stabbing-...

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team say the accused will appear at Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry/Londonderry on Thursday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.