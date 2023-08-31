A 33-year-old man is expected to appear in court later today charged with the murder of Cornelius O'Neill at Kilrea earlier this week.

Mr O'Neill (56), who was from the Kilrea area, was pronounced dead following reports of a stabbing at a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team say the accused will appear at Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry/Londonderry on Thursday.

