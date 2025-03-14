A 34-year-old man from Newtownabbey has been jailed for a series of child sex offences.

Carl Long, with an address listed as Greencastle Close, was sentenced to 22-months - six of which will be served in custody and the remainder on licence – at Belfast Crown Court on Friday (March 14).

The offences, which occurred in 2022, included sexual communication with a child; causing or inciting a child between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity; four offences of sexual activity with a child between 13 and 16; and two offences of meeting a child following sexual grooming alongside intentionally encouraging or assisting the distribution of indecent pseudo-photographs of children.

Long will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for five years during which time he will be closely monitored by police. He was also given a disqualification order and barring order.

Commenting after the hearing, Detective Inspector Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with the two victims today, who were only children when these offences were committed.

"We commend the bravery they have shown in coming forward and reporting these offences to their mothers and their courage to trust both police and social services to see the court process to its conclusion today. This is in stark contrast to Mr Long and his despicable, predatory actions.

"We hope the bravery shown by these victims to bring this man to justice will encourage others who have experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward to police.

“These investigations have been long and difficult and we thank the young girls involved and their families for working with police to bring this abuser to justice.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people. Today’s sentencing illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice, and we will hold offenders accountable no matter when the abuse occurred."

Detective Inspector Kelly went on to urge anyone who has ever experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.

"We have specially trained detectives who can help you, no matter when the abuse happened. You don’t have to suffer in silence,” the officer added.