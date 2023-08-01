Detectives from CID have arrested a man following a spate of burglaries and thefts across Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old was detained after a police search was carried out in the east Belfast area today (Tuesday).

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “The search was in connection with a number of reports of burglaries at premises in County Down. One of these took place at a takeaway premises at Market Square in Dromore in the early hours of Sunday July 23rd, when it was reported that at around 3.15am, two men used a hammer to force entry into the premises and stole the till, as well as cash from the safe.

“On Friday July 28, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the Mullaghdrin Road area of Dromara, and items including a CCTV camera, a leather satchel, and a quantity of jewellery were taken.

Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to contact 101.

“On the same date, it was further reported that jewellery and old coins were stolen from a house in the Mountview Road area of Ballynahinch. The property was ransacked, and damage was also caused to a door.”

Detective Sergeant Dougherty continued: “The man was also arrested in connection with the theft of number plates from premises at Beersbridge Road in east Belfast, and Elgin Street in south Belfast, and the theft of a blue Toyota RAV 4 from a house at Drumaknockan Road, Hillsborough, which was believed to have been used in the burglaries.