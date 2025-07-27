A man charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Ballymena has been further remanded in custody.

Crisos Sonet (38), with an address listed as Clarence Street in Ballymena, on Thursday, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

He is charged in relation to May 24 this year.

The case was adjourned to July 31 for police to confirm they have sent the case file to the Public Prosecution Service.