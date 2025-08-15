A man charged with the rape of a girl in Ballymena was, on Thursday, further remanded in custody.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crisos Sonet (38), a Filipino with an address listed as Clarence Street in Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison where he has been on remand. He is charged in relation to May 24 this year.

Another Filipino man, of the same address - Garry Luna (36) - is charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; sexual assault; assault; facilitating sexual activity with a child; and sexual communication with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He was also further remanded in custody. The court heard the cases are due to go by direct transfer to the Crown Court before August 28.

At court the men had the assistance of an interpreter. The cases were adjourned to August 28.