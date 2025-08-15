Man (38) accused of raping girl in Ballymena is further remanded in custody

Published 15th Aug 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 08:48 BST
A man charged with the rape of a girl in Ballymena was, on Thursday, further remanded in custody.

Crisos Sonet (38), a Filipino with an address listed as Clarence Street in Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison where he has been on remand. He is charged in relation to May 24 this year.

Another Filipino man, of the same address - Garry Luna (36) - is charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; sexual assault; assault; facilitating sexual activity with a child; and sexual communication with a child.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He was also further remanded in custody. The court heard the cases are due to go by direct transfer to the Crown Court before August 28.

At court the men had the assistance of an interpreter. The cases were adjourned to August 28.

