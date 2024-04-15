Man (43) charged with criminal damage and drug possession after two people were arrested following separate incidents in Lurgan and Portadown
and live on Freeview channel 276
One incident was a burglary and assault at a property in Lurgan and another was criminal damage at a property in Portadown.
-
-
This afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 43-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
"It relates to a domestic incident in the Coronation Street area of Craigavon on Sunday, 14th April. He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on 8th May. As is usual procedure, charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
It is understood a second man who was also arrested remains in police custody at this time.
Previously a spokesperson said: “Two people have been arrested for burglary and assault at a property on Russell Drive, Lurgan in the early hours of this morning.
"The same people were arrested for criminal damage in Coronation Street Portadown just before midnight. Two cells filled.”