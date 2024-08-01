Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Craigavon man, who punched his daughter’s door, was also found with cannabis, a court hears.

Emanuel Whittla, aged 43, from Drumbeg in Craigavon, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with criminal damage and possession of a Class B drug namely cannabis.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Whittla’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny stated that the door his client damaged belonged to his own daughter and he replaced it the next day.

The court heard that on April 14 last year at around 11.15pm police received a report of a domestic incident at Coronation Street in Lurgan.

“On arrival police spoke with the injured party who was heavily intoxicated and was unable to give a concise report. Police spoke to another person at another property who witnessed the incident who reported that herself and the injured party had returned to the property for a family gathering,” said a Prosecutor.

She added the injured party’s father was also at the house and an argument ensued and the defendant punched an internal door taking it off the hinges and left the property.

Whittla was arrested at his address a short time later and during a search a small bag of cannabis was found.

Mr Lunny said his client engaged another man to fix the door the next day. In terms of the drugs, Mr Lunny said his client had last been before the court nine years ago for Class A and B possession.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan fined Whittla £200 for the criminal damage charge plus the Offender Levy of £15. For possession of cannabis, he was fined £150.