Police are investigating after two vehicles were set on fire in the Markethill Road and Ballymacnab Road areas in the early hours of Monday, July 29.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 1.35am a report was received of a lorry on fire in the Markethill Road area.

"A short time later, at approximately 2.25am, a report was received of a car on fire on the Ballymacnab Road.

"Both incidents are being treated as a sectarian related hate crime and as arson and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for information following the incidents in Armagh. Photo: Pacemaker

"Anyone with any information or footage that could assist is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 127 of 29/07/24.”

Meanwhile, Cusher TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe has appealed for calm in the Markethill area following Armagh’s All-Ireland win on Sunday. “Despite being a town with close to no affinity to Gaelic sports and culture, for much of Sunday evening and night streams of flag waving, horn blaring vehicles made their way through its streets,” he said.

“Playing of republican music and the shouting from cars added to the intimidatory behaviour, with a number of late night walkers in the town subject to horrendous abuse.

"One vehicle slowed to fire fireworks at a main street public house [and] in the late hours a vehicle that had been left on a verge on the fringe of the town was damaged.