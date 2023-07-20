Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Police received a report shortly after 3.30am that an oil tank was on fire at a property in the area. Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.
“A number of occupants inside the flats had to be evacuated from the building. They have since been allowed to return home. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
“We are treating this report as arson endangering life and are grateful to our colleagues in the Fire Service for tackling this fire which could have had extremely serious consequences for those affected.
“Officers have since arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent. He remains in custody at this time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us, quoting reference 194 20/07/23.”
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/