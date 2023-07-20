Detectives investigating an arson attack at a block of flats in the Glenview Drive area of Limavady this morning (Thursday) have made an arrest.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Police received a report shortly after 3.30am that an oil tank was on fire at a property in the area. Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“A number of occupants inside the flats had to be evacuated from the building. They have since been allowed to return home. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“We are treating this report as arson endangering life and are grateful to our colleagues in the Fire Service for tackling this fire which could have had extremely serious consequences for those affected.

Police are treating the incident as arson endangering life. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Pres

“Officers have since arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent. He remains in custody at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us, quoting reference 194 20/07/23.”