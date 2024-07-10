Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a man was arrested for urinating against an electrical box in Portadown town centre, the 46-year-old started shouting and swearing, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

Peter Weir, aged 46, from Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown appeared before the court on Wednesday charged with indecent behaviour and disorderly behaviour and pleaded guilty to both.

The court heard that on February 3, this year at 12.45am, police were on patrol in High Street, Portadown, and saw a man urinating against an electrical box. When police spoke to him he was “instantly defensive” and refused to identify himself.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He was told he committed an offence and was required to identify himself. He was then arrested for indecent behaviour, taken to the police car and he still refused to provide details. He began to shout and swear and cause a scene.

He was warned about his behaviour in relation to shouting and swearing. The Prosecutor said: “He continued to shout and scream f**k and d**khead loudly in the street. There were numerous members of the public walking passed during the incident. He was further arrested for disorderly behaviour.”

Deputy District Judge Paul Copeland pointed out that Weir has five previous convictions for public order offences and multiple convictions for assault adding that it was some time since he was before the court.

Defence solicitor Mr David McKeown said it has been seven years since the defendant’s last appearance in court. “It was very, very foolish and unedifying behaviour. He has been out drinking that day.”

He told the judge that Weir, who is a father of three, works as a production quality supervisor for Thompson Aerospace. “This might have been characteristic of his younger days. He is very keen not to return to the behaviour that Your Worship will have seen on his record. I would ask you to treat this as an aberration.”

Deputy District Judge Copeland said: “This was disgraceful conduct and was characteristic of your more youthful days of offending. Your record would suggest that all stopped seven years ago. It is earnestly expected that this was an aberration that’s not going to be repeated.”

He fined Weir £200 on each charge plus the Offender Levy of £15.