Prominent GP takes over contracts for two Medical Practices in Portadown Health Centre
The contractor was appointed for Annagh Family Practice and Waterside Medical Practice and all patients registered with both practices will automatically be registered under the new GP.
Almost 10,000 patients were affected by the possible closure of the two GP practices in Portadown Health Centre which has faced similar issues over the past 10 years.
Previously GPs have spoken of the strain on services. There are also issues of recruiting and retaining qualified GPs across the Southern Health Trust
A Department of Health spokesperson said: “The Department of Health can confirm that a new contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of Annagh Family Practice and Waterside Medical Practice, both located in Portadown Health Centre.
"The new contractor is Dr Philip Lusty who will take over the management of both practices with effect from 1 September 2024.
"This follows extensive work to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practices, following notice of withdrawal from the contract by the previous contractors in February 2024.
"All patients registered with Annagh Family Practice and Waterside Medical Practice will be automatically registered under the new contractor.
"Patients do not need to take any action. Any patient needing GP services should continue to contact the practice as usual. A letter will be sent to patients of both practices in the coming weeks.”