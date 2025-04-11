Man (52) to appear in court charged with assaulting two schoolchildren at Dungannon Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with assaulting two schoolchildren in Dungannon Park and is expected to appear in court next month.

The 52-year-old, who was arrested on Thursday morning, will face two counts of common assault.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on May 7.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.